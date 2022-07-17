Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 38.3 thousand people, 220 aircraft, 188 helicopters, 1,684 tanks and 3,879 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 17, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 38,300.
This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of AFU General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 17.07 are approximately:
personnel - about 38,300 (+160) people were eliminated,
tanks - 1684 (+7) units,
armored fighting vehicles - 3879 (+5) units,
artillery systems - 846 (+0) units,
MLRS - 248 (+1) units,
air defense equipment - 110 (+1) units,
aircraft - 220 (+0) units,
helicopters - 188 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational-tactical level - 688 (+1),
cruise missiles - 166 (+4),
ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2746 (+11) units,
special equipment - 68 (+0).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the direction of Bakhmut. The data is being verified," the report says.
