During July 16, 36 occupants, 2 tanks, 1 SPA, 1 Tor SAM, 2 field ammunition depots were destroyed in Southern direction - OC "South"

The message states: "The situation in our operational area is steadily tense. The enemy continues to defend itself and use missile, artillery and air strikes as a way of demonstrating its superiority. But it has no combat success when committing crimes against the civilian population.

During the previous night there were three missile strikes.

On Mykolaiv, an industrial infrastructure facility. One civilian was injured.

Also, the enemy hit Bashtanka from Snigirevka at night with "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers. Most of the shells hit a feed mill, some hit a field across the village. No casualties.

A hit on Odessa with an X-101 missile caused a fire of more than 1,000 square meters at a woodworking plant. One person was slightly injured.

The nighttime shelling of Nikopol from "Grads" hit industrial infrastructure, three educational institutions, a fire station, a blood transfusion station and a private house. One person was injured.

During another night-time shelling, 152 mm shells were aimed at Vysunsk, and two private buildings were damaged. There were no casualties.

During the day, five X-555 cruise missiles fired by three Tu-95s from the Caspian Sea to the central regions of Ukraine were recorded flying over our area of responsibility. Three missiles were destroyed, one hit a field, and one hit an agricultural farm in Cherkasy region.

Continuing the tactics of aerial attacks, the enemy with Ka-52s tried to attack our units north of Kherson. There was no success.

Conducting aerial reconnaissance near Oleksandrivka, the enemy lost a strike drone of the "Lancet" type thanks to the accuracy of our units.

On the whole, according to the results of firing tasks performed by our rocket and artillery units, the enemy's losses of 36 Rashists, 2 T-72 tanks, Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, Tor surface-to-air missile system, armored and automotive equipment, as well as 2 field ammunition depots, 2 MANPAD units with standard arms and ammunition in Kherson region were confirmed.

In the north-western part of the Black Sea, the enemy's ship group in moderate storm conditions reduced its composition from 2 to 1 warships, but the number of missile ships and cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type remained at 2 and 16, respectively.

The threat of missile strikes remains relevant both from the sea, from the sky, and from the temporarily occupied territories."

