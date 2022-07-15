Odessa resident exploded on mine while swimming in sea. PHOTOS

A resident of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district of Odesa region died while swimming in the sea as a result of an explosion of an unknown object.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press service of police of Odessa region.

"The deceased is a resident of the village of Semenivka. The man ignored the restrictive barriers on the beach and went swimming. On the shore near the scene of the incident, the police found his personal belongings and documents," the report says.

The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine marked "accident".

According to the press secretary of the Odessa regional military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, the dead man's head was blown off by an explosion.

"Another tragedy on one of the beaches of the Odessa region. On his birthday, a young man exploded on a mine. Violating all prohibitions, all requirements, disregarding the prohibitions, went swimming. I'll tell you a terrible thing: he exploded with a traumatic amputation of the head," said Bratchuk.