Russia is paying for anti-Ukrainian demonstrations in Israel, embassy said

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel announced the recent increase in the number of Russian-funded anti-Ukrainian demonstrations in various cities of the country.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a post of the diplomatic mission on Twitter.

"Russian aggression against Ukraine also extends to Israel. Recently, along with a noticeable propaganda attack on social networks, we witnessed anti-Ukrainian demonstrations funded by the Russian government. These demonstrations took place in Haifa, Netanya and in front of the Ukrainian embassy in Israel," the embassy said.

Commenting on these anti-Ukrainian actions, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk noted that the embassy is "not shocked or surprised" by the fact that Russian funding is being used to mislead the public.

"Despite the organized demonstrations, the Israeli public mostly supports Ukraine in resisting brutal Russian aggression," the ambassador noted.