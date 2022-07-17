Erdogan has confirmed meeting with Putin in Iran on July 19
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Iran on July 18-19, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the trilateral summit.
This was reported by the Communications Department of the Turkish President's Administration, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.
"A bilateral meeting of the leaders of Turkey and Russia will take place on the sidelines of the summit," the message reads.
On July 19, Erdogan will take part in the seventh tripartite summit with the participation of the presidents of Russia and Iran. Officially, the summit will discuss current events in Syria, the fight against terrorist organizations, the humanitarian situation, etc.
