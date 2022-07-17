ENG
Zelenskyi dismissed Venediktova from post of Prosecutor General

The President of Ukraine dismissed Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General.

The relevant decree No.500/2022 of July 17 was published on the president's website, Censor.NET reports.

"In accordance with the second part of Article 11 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", I decree: Remove VENEDIKTOVA Iryna Valentynivna from the position of Prosecutor General," the decree reads.

The news is being updated...

