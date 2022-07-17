ENG
Acting Oleksiy Symonenko took over duties of Prosecutor General

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, has appointed Oleksiy Symonenko as acting Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in presidential decree No. 501/2022 of July 17, which is posted on the website of the Head of State. 

The text of the decree states: "According to the second part of Article 11 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law", I decree: To appoint Oleksiy Yuriyovych Simonenko to perform the duties of the Prosecutor General."

