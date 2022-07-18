Brighton Beach in New York will be renamed "Ukrainian Way"

The New York City Council approved a bill to rename Brighton Beach Avenue and Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn to "Ukrainian Way".

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the representative of Ukraine at the UN Serhii Kyslytsia on Twitter.

The Brighton Beach area rose to prominence in the mid-1970s. Mainly due to the density of Russian-speaking immigrants from the countries of the former USSR. The place was called "Little Odesa". Currently, the largest Russian-language infrastructure of New York is located here - institutions, radio stations, shops, newspapers, schools and much more.

The renaming will affect only two avenues, and not the entire neighborhood of the same name, which is located next to it.

Under the bill, Woodside Avenue between 76th and 79th Streets in Queens would be renamed "Little Thailand" because the area is well known throughout the city for its abundance of Thai restaurants and other businesses. In total, the draft law affected 78 highways and public places throughout the city. It will be sent to Mayor Eric Adams for final approval.

