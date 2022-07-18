Fundraising for Bayraktar for AFU started in Norway

Following the Lithuanians and Poles, the Norwegians decided to raise money to purchase a Bayraktar TB2 drone for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

The organizers of the fundraiser said that every citizen can donate at least 10 crowns to Bayraktar TB2. They plan to raise 55 million crowns (about $5.5 million) and donate them to an aid fund at the Ukrainian embassy.

The first thousand people who donate at least 250 crowns will help to choose a name for the drone.

Recall that similar campaigns were held in Poland and Lithuania.

