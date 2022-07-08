Bayraktar "Vanagas", which was bought with funds of Lithuanian people, arrived in Ukraine, - PO
The Bayraktar drone, which Lithuanians raised money for, arrived in Ukraine.
As Censor.NET reports, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Sybiha announced this on Twitter.
"Lithuanian Bayraktar "Vanagas" is already in Ukraine! This is a remarkable display of friendship and unity, which once again proves that Ukraine is not the only one fighting the aggressor. I am personally grateful to Haluk Bayraktar and Andryus Tapinas for their unwavering support on the way to victory! Glory to Ukraine!" Sybiha wrote.
