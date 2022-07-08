ENG
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 12 tanks near Sviatohirsk. PHOTOS

Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Herashchenko, released footage of destroyed Russian equipment in the Sloviansk direction. WARNING! The news contains footage that is not recommended for viewing by children under 18 years of age and mentally unstable persons.

As Censor.NET informs, he wrote about this on Telegram.

Herashchenko noted: "Only the Buryats are going into battle near Sloviansk! The 79th and 81st brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Sviatohirsk sent 12 tanks, IFVs and other cans of Orks to the ancestors. The breakthrough to Sloviansk, which the occupiers so dreamed of, failed miserably!"

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 12 tanks near Sviatohirsk 01
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 12 tanks near Sviatohirsk 02
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 12 tanks near Sviatohirsk 03
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 12 tanks near Sviatohirsk 04
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 12 tanks near Sviatohirsk 05

tank (1076) Gerashchenko Anton (165) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (105) brigade 81 (29) Slov’yansk (239)
