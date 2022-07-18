Rashists shelled Mykolaiv with cluster munitions, - Mayor Senkevych

On July 18, around 5:15 p.m., the Russian occupiers shelled Korabelny district in Mykolaiv with cluster shells.

This was stated by the Mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The private sector was mainly targeted - windows and roofs in private houses were damaged. As of 10:00 p.m., it is known about two wounded people - a woman and a man. They were taken away by an ambulance," the report says.

