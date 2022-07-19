Ukraine and EU sign memorandum on €1 billion tranche

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding on the allocation of 1 billion euros of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine.

Dombrovskis wrote about this in Тwitter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Ukraine on behalf of the EU to provide 1 billion euros of macrofinancial assistance as emergency financing. It will be paid at the end of July to support the government and the people of Ukraine," Dombrovskis said.

He added that Ukraine has an economy at war. Consequently, the EU will help Kyiv.

The European Council has decided to allocate one billion euros for Ukraine and will continue to work towards providing the rest of the 9 billion euros of macrofinancial assistance agreed at the EU level.

