US will transfer four more HIMARS to Ukraine

The United States will transfer four additional HIMARS anti-aircraft artillery systems to Ukraine.

This was announced by US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin during the fourth meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (better known as the "Ramstein" group), Censor.NET informs with reference to Hromadske.

The US has already transferred 12 HIMARS installations and other MLRS to Ukraine to strengthen the long-range capabilities of the Ukrainian army. According to Austin, in total, the United States provided Ukraine with $2.6 billion in security assistance.

It will be recalled that John Kirby, coordinator of the US National Security Council and Strategic Communications, announced that soon the US will announce another package of aid to Ukraine, which will include HIMARS, shells for MLRS and artillery. This will be the 16th such package during the presidency of Joe Biden.

