Zelensky reacted to fake about hospitalization: 44 is not 70. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine noted that Ukrainians will resist the Russian Federation, no matter what happens to him.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the Kremlin's fake propaganda about his health, which was broadcast on several Ukrainian radio stations as a result of a cyber attack on Thursday, July 21.

"Today, Russia launched another fake that the state is not governed by President Zelensky because he is in the hospital, or rather in the intensive care unit, due to his serious health condition. So, I am in the cabinet. I have never felt as strong as I am now," said the Ukrainian leader.

"Bad news for you who launch such fakes: I am not alone. There are 40 million people like me. And with all due respect to the elderly, 44 is not 70," Zelensky said, perhaps alluding to the age of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

