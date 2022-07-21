AFU has invaluable information for weapons manufacturers, - Danilov

Ukraine, unfortunately, has become a testing ground for the latest weapons and military equipment. Therefore, the information possessed by the Ukrainian military is invaluable to all weapons manufacturers.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated this during the presentation of a new module of the SOTA information and analytical system for monitoring the supply of weapons to Ukraine from partner countries.

"There is, unfortunately, nowhere in the world such a polygon that we have today on the territory of our country. And as of today, all the weapons that we have..., we have absolutely unique information, taking into account that we directly use it on the battlefield, directly use it in extremely difficult conditions, not "close to combat", we use it, let's say, directly in war.

So the knowledge and information that we have is invaluable to all weapons manufacturers. Once again I will emphasize that, unfortunately, this is a testing ground on our territory," Danilov said.

