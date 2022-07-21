Zelenska will take COVID-19 test after news of Joe Biden's illness, - PO

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenskaya will take a second COVID-19 test after reports of US President Joe Biden's illness, whom she met with on Wednesday

As informs Censor.NЕТ, that was stated by President's office on Facebook.

"Before leaving for US, and before arriving at the White House to meet the First Lady of United States Jill Biden, Olena Zelenska and other members of our delegation took the mandatory COVID-19 tests. Everyone who accompanied the president's wife received negative results". It is clear that if the first lady of Ukraine and the USA had tested positive, the meeting would not have taken place," the presidential office said.

After receiving confirmation that United States President Joseph Biden, who also met Olena Zelenska on the porch of the White House, tested positive for COVID-19, the Ukrainian First Lady will, of course, re-test for the coronavirus. Olena Zelenskaya has been vaccinated twice and received a booster dose. She feels fine," the message says.

