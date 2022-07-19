Biden hosted Olena Zelenska at White House. PHOTO

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska at the White House

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Voice of America.

"Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, hugged Jill Biden and received flowers from the U.S. President, who met her car outside. After that, the two First Ladies and the delegations of the two countries started negotiations," the report reads.

According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, Zelenska is scheduled to address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

We will remind you that in May, Jill Biden made an unexpected visit to Ukraine, where she met with Olena Zelenska and visited a school in Zakarpattia, where displaced Ukrainians found shelter.