Zelenska visited U.S., where she met with Secretary Blinken and spoke about Ukraine's needs in fighting Russian aggression. PHOTOS

The First Lady, Olena Zelenska, visited the United States, where she met with State Secretary Anthony Blinken and raised the issue of Ukraine's needs in the fight against the Russian Federation.

"I'm in the U.S. now... It's my turn to speak in the U.S. about the Ukrainian needs in our resistance and fight against the aggressor. Already met with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. His position is that, quoting: "a sovereign, independent Ukraine will exist much longer than Putin," Zelenska wrote on Facebook, reports Censor.NЕТ.

She noted that her visit took place at the invitation of U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, who visited Ukraine in May to personally see and talk to those who have lost their homes, loved ones because of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

"All the details are in the following posts," Zelenska emphasized.

Read more: It's hard to be pacifist when gun-wielding killer is coming at you, - Zelenska





