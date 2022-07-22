ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10503 visitors online
News War
749 2

Invaders fired from artillery at Esmansku community in Sumy region, - Zhivitsky

сумщина,живицький

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of the Sumy region. Late yesterday evening, the Esmanska community came under artillery fire.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhivytskyi informs Censor.NET.

"Esmanska community: late yesterday evening, after 11 p.m., the Russians shelled the territory of the community. 6 artillery flights. There were no casualties or damage," the message says.

See more: Rashists fired "Grads" at Bilopillya in Sumy region, two people were wounded - RMA. PHOTOS

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) shoot out (13054) Sumska region (1110) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 