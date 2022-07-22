Invaders fired from artillery at Esmansku community in Sumy region, - Zhivitsky

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of the Sumy region. Late yesterday evening, the Esmanska community came under artillery fire.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhivytskyi informs Censor.NET.

"Esmanska community: late yesterday evening, after 11 p.m., the Russians shelled the territory of the community. 6 artillery flights. There were no casualties or damage," the message says.

