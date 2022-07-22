Transnistria announced its intention to join Russia

The leadership of the unrecognized Transnistrian Republic has stated that it intends to seek independence and become part of Russia.

This was stated by the "Minister of Foreign Affairs" of Transnistria, Vitaly Ignatyev, Censor.NET reports with reference to rosZMI.

"The vector of Transnistria throughout all the years of the republic's existence remains unchanged, which is reflected in the results of the referendum on September 17, 2006, which clearly outlined: independence with subsequent free accession to the Russian Federation. The country's independence is an absolute priority," he emphasized.

Ignatiev added that the leadership of the unrecognized republic will not make a decision "to the detriment of half a million people of the country."

Ignatiev did not say anything about the terms of such joining.

Read more: Situation in region of Transnistria is stable, borders are tightly protected, - Defense Forces

The day before, Ignatiev announced a possible escalation in the region. He said that "Moldova's possible withdrawal from the 1992 agreement on the principles of peaceful settlement of the armed conflict in Transnistria could lead to military action."