Accusing Ukrainian state of Nazism is nonsense, - Israeli Ambassador Brodsky

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine Michael Brodsky called the accusation of the Ukrainian state of Nazism "nonsense".

He said this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"I think it is complete nonsense to accuse Ukraine of Nazism. Probably, like in any other country, there are nationalists and anti-Semites in Ukraine - they are in Russia, France, the USA, and in this sense Ukraine is no different from other countries," Brodsky said.

At the same time, the diplomat noted that "at one time, I and my predecessors in the position of ambassador spoke about our disagreement with some trends in Ukrainian society. This concerned certain historical personalities."

"And our opinion on this issue has not changed - we talked about it openly with the leadership of Ukraine. I am sure that after the end of the war, this historic discussion will be continued," he said.