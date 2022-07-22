Ukraine, Turkey and UN signed agreement on export of grain

The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Turkey and the UN Secretary General signed the document.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Dom TV channel.

A similar document should be signed by Turkey, the UN and Russia today.

There will be no signing of a direct agreement on grain between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

