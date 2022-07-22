ENG
Ukraine, Turkey and UN signed agreement on export of grain

The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Turkey and the UN Secretary General signed the document.

A similar document should be signed by Turkey, the UN and Russia today.

There will be no signing of a direct agreement on grain between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

