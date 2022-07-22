New explosions rang out in Kherson and Chornobayivka area, - Khlan

New explosions rang out in occupied Kherson and in the Chornobaivka area.

This was announced on Facebook by Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"Kherson region. Over the past few hours, residents have been reporting explosions: in Kherson and a very powerful one in the Chornobaivka area. And this means that soon the Orks will again miss a lot of their supplies," he noted.

