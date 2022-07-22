New explosions rang out in Kherson and Chornobayivka area, - Khlan
New explosions rang out in occupied Kherson and in the Chornobaivka area.
This was announced on Facebook by Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.
"Kherson region. Over the past few hours, residents have been reporting explosions: in Kherson and a very powerful one in the Chornobaivka area. And this means that soon the Orks will again miss a lot of their supplies," he noted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password