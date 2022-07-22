Last seconds of life of group of invaders trying to organize attack on position of 10th Mountain Assault Brigade. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a group of Russian invaders who were preparing to attack the positions of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.
As Censor.NET reports, the last seconds of the occupants' lives were recorded by a Ukrainian drone and published on the page of the Ukrainian unit in social networks.
"We want to show you the joint work of the 108th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion and the 109th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion, which stopped the enemy while trying to break through our defenses," the post to the video reads.
