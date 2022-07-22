Occupiers seized oxygen production plant in Melitopol and drove equipment there

In Melitopol, the Russian occupiers seized a factory of auto-tractor silencers, the capacity of which was leased by an enterprise producing medical and industrial oxygen.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this on the air of the national news marathon.

"The occupiers seized the auto tractor muffler factory, on its territory there is an enterprise that produces medical and industrial oxygen. It is dangerous for military equipment to be located there, but the occupiers placed it there," Fedorov said.

He also added that the occupiers entered the territory of the Melitopol Lyceum No. 5. On the basis of this school, they placed both their barracks with personnel and their military equipment. The mayor emphasized that the lyceum was located in a densely populated area of ​​the city, so the enemy had deliberately chosen this place to surround himself with civilians.

