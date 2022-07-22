Shelling of Nikopol: occupiers hit river port and railway track

As a result of shelling by Russian troops, the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, damaged a river port, a railway track, and 25 residential buildings.

As Censor.NET informs, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram.

According to the investigation, today the Russian occupiers fired artillery from multiple rocket launchers at the residential quarters of Nikopol, as a result of which one civilian was killed.

"The railway track, 25 residential buildings, citizens' cars and the city's river port were damaged. Also, the occupiers, using artillery weapons, shelled the village of Vyshneve of the Synelnykove district - the horse breeding infrastructure was damaged," the message states.

Primary investigative actions are ongoing.

The Prosecutor General's Office also added that there are no military facilities on this territory.