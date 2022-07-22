Russia, as supplier of gas, will not become safer, - Scholz

Germany cannot rely on Russia because it is not becoming a more reliable gas supplier than it is now.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

"Russia, as a gas supplier, will not become safer than it is. Therefore, we prefer to play it safe," Scholz said, adding that everything possible will be done to overcome the gas shortage situation in Germany. Scholz referred to measures already taken.

Read more: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed tent city and enemy equipment near Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Defense Intelligence

The day before, German Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Energy Robert Habeck said that Germany and other EU countries should remain ready in case Russia decides to cut off gas supplies through Nord Stream 1 again.