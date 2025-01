RF troops again shelled the center of Kharkiv.

The mayor of the city Igor Terekhov announced this on the Telegram channel, informs Censor.NET.

"Several strong arrivals in the area of the center. So far, we know about one victim. I hope this number will not increase. The emergency services are already working. We ask all Kharkiv residents to stay in shelters," the city's head said.

