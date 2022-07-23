ENG
News War
Russians attacked Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles

Russian occupation forces fired Kalibr missiles at Odessa. A hit in a commercial seaport was recorded.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the spokesman of the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, with reference to the data of OK "South".

"The enemy attacked the Odesa Sea Trade Port with Kalibr-type cruise missiles. 2 missiles were shot down by air defense forces. 2 hit the infrastructure facilities of the port," the message reads.

See more: Explosions rang out in Odesa. PHOTO

