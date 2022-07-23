Russia will lose war with Ukraine, - Duda

The Russian Federation must lose the war with Ukraine in order for the latter to become part of the free world.

"I really hope that Ukraine will soon be freed, restored and transformed into the most charming and modern country. The main thing is that the Russians lose from a military point of view, and Ukraine becomes part of the free world," he said.

Earlier, Duda said that the West would not be able to force Ukraine to agree to concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

