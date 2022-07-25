At least 10 loud explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, - mass media

On the night of July 25, at least ten loud explosions rang out in Mykolaiv during an air alarm.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to News N.

"The explosions started at about 2:40 a.m. There were at least ten of them within 10-15 minutes.

At 02:44, an air alarm was announced throughout the Mykolaiv region," the message reads.

