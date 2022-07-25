Border with Russia is being strengthened in Sumy region

In the Sumy region, border guards are strengthening the border with the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, it is noted that the head of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Deyneko, checked how border guards strengthen the border and deter Russian aggression.

"Due to constant shelling, the Sumy area is no less dangerous than other directions. Despite the absence of a strike group for invasion, units of the Russian army continue to shell the border of the Sumy region every day, using artillery and aviation. However, the soldiers of the State Border Service of Ukraine, together with other defense forces of Ukraine, are taking all necessary actions to strengthen the border," the message says.

According to Deyneko, the border guards clearly understand the task and carry out all the necessary measures to fortify the border and equip shelters.

