Protracted war will be unprofitable for Russian Federation. We saw how they were successfully flogged just in winter, - Rakhmanin

Getting involved in a protracted war with a winter campaign is disadvantageous for Russia for several reasons, although the enemy is preparing for such a development.

This opinion was expressed by People's Deputy from the "Voice" faction Serhii Rakhmanin, Censor.NET informs.

"Russia will not win if it gets involved in a winter war. We have seen how they were successfully beaten just in winter. A protracted war will be more disadvantageous for the Russian Federation: it increases the number of homes that come to them, undermines the Russian economy and sooner or later will lead to new sanctions. Gradually, a protracted war will kill this "leavened" Russian patriotism that they have," explains Serhii Rakhmanin.

However, despite the personnel problems of the Russian army, the aggressor is preparing for the winter campaign and forming a reserve.

"The Russians are preparing for the winter campaign, they are forming a third reserve corps. They have big problems with personnel, and they are trying to somehow solve it - to gather those willing to fight in the zones, recruit mercenaries, look for volunteers, hire reserve officers through private military companies," he stated.

