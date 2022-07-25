25th Brigade paratroopers shot down an enemy Su-25 fighter aircraft

A Russian occupant's Su-25 military attack aircraft was shot down by anti-aircraft defense forces on July 25.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade's Facebookpage.

"We end this day with good news! Another enemy Su-25 (Grak) gone to hell thanks to the filigree work of Sicheslav Brigade's air defense unit!", reads the message.

