ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13396 visitors online
News War
3 472 1

Occupiers shelled Chernihiv border areas with "Grads"

град

Російські військові обстріляли із "Градів" територію біля села Михальчина Слобода.

That is reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to the words of Head of Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus.

"Today, July 25, around 19:00, russians fired "Grads" at the territory near Mykhalchyn Sloboda village (Novhorod-Severska Municipality). We counted 12 explosions/"arrivals"," the report says.

It is noted that information about casualties among the population and destruction is being clarified.

See more: Russian occupiers kidnapped about 100 workers of ZNPP, about thousand - left Enerhodar, - Energoatom

Author: 

shoot out (13097) Chernihiv region (308) Chaus (47)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 