Occupiers shelled Chernihiv border areas with "Grads"
Російські військові обстріляли із "Градів" територію біля села Михальчина Слобода.
That is reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to the words of Head of Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus.
"Today, July 25, around 19:00, russians fired "Grads" at the territory near Mykhalchyn Sloboda village (Novhorod-Severska Municipality). We counted 12 explosions/"arrivals"," the report says.
It is noted that information about casualties among the population and destruction is being clarified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password