Head of GUR Budanov appointed as Head of Intelligence Committee - Zelensky
Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, was appointed as Head of Presidential Committee on Intelligence.
It was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, informs Censor.NЕТ.
" Kyrylo Budanov will also head the Intelligence Committee under the President of Ukraine," Zelensky said.
It should be reminded that until July 25, 2022, the Intelligence Committee was headed by Ruslan Demchenko, who was dismissed on July 24 from the posts of Head of the Intelligence Committee and First Deputy Secretary of Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
