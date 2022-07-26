All parties reaffirmed their obligations under grain agreement, - UN

All sides confirmed their obligations under the grain agreement after Russian missile strike on Odesa port.

According to deputy UN Spokesman Farhan Hak, the first shipments of Ukrainian grain may leave Black Sea ports within a few days as part of an agreement through the UN, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

The Shipping Industry Cooperation Center is developing a detailed protocol for these trips.

"The protocol will be published shortly," said Deputy U.N. Press Secretary.

The coordination center is located at Istanbul's Ataturk Center for Military Games and Culture.

In the near future, Haq noted, an announcement will be made about the name of a person who will head the UN team working at the center. As for the inspection of Ukrainian vessels, the issue is being discussed, but at present UN officials are not ready to disclose details of the final plan.