During the air alert at dawn on July 26, powerful explosions rang out in the city of Mykolaiv.

As reported by Censor.NET, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this on Telegram.

"Powerful explosions are heard in Mykolaiv! I ask everyone to stay in shelters!" the message says.

