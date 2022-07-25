During day rashysts injured 8 residents of Donetsk region, - Kirylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On July 24, the Russians wounded 8 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Donetsk regional military administration.

"On July 24, the Russians injured 8 civilians of Donetsk region: 3 in Pavlivka, 1 in Bakhmut, 1 in Halytsynivka, 1 in Novomykolaylivka, 1 in Yuzhnoye, and 1 in Siversk," the message reads.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.