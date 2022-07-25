During day rashysts injured 8 residents of Donetsk region, - Kirylenko. INFOGRAPHICS
On July 24, the Russians wounded 8 civilians in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Donetsk regional military administration.
"On July 24, the Russians injured 8 civilians of Donetsk region: 3 in Pavlivka, 1 in Bakhmut, 1 in Halytsynivka, 1 in Novomykolaylivka, 1 in Yuzhnoye, and 1 in Siversk," the message reads.
Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password