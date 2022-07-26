ENG
At night, occupiers shelled Kharkiv, - Terekhov

In Kharkiv, the Russians shelled a part of the city near the center at night.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

"Another night shelling of the city. It flew to one of the parts of Kharkiv, which is closer to the center. Traditionally, it hit near a building that has nothing to do with military infrastructure," the mayor noted.

Terekhov said that so far there is no information about victims and victims.

