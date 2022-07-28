US Senate supported a resolution recognizing Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism

US Senate unanimously approved a resolution urging Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to recognize Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism for actions in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Ukraine.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to New York Times.

It is noted that the authority to designate a state sponsor of terrorism belongs to the State Department.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation have committed numerous summary executions of innocent civilians and attempted to cover up their atrocities with mass exterminations throughout Ukraine," the Senate bill reads.

