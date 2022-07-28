ENG
Missile attack on Kropivnitskiy: 5 people killed, 25 wounded

This was announced today at a briefing by Head of the Kirovograd OVA Andriy Raikovych, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to "Suspilne".

According to him, in Kropivnitskiy, 5 people were killed and 25 more were injured.

