Missile attack on Kropivnitskiy: 5 people killed, 25 wounded
Missile attack on Kropivnitskiy: 5 people killed, 25 wounded
This was announced today at a briefing by Head of the Kirovograd OVA Andriy Raikovych, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to "Suspilne".
According to him, in Kropivnitskiy, 5 people were killed and 25 more were injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password