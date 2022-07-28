Number of injured after rocket attack on Kropyvnytsky increased to 26 people, one person is in serious condition, - head of RMA Raykovych

Number of injured as result of Russian missile attack on Kropyvnytsky on Thursday increased to 26 people, one person is in serious condition,

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional State Administration, Andrii Raikovych.

"We have detailed information about the missile attack. The enemy attacked us with Kalibr-class missiles. There are currently 26 wounded. One is in serious condition. One refused to be hospitalized," he wrote.

Earlier, the head of the RMA reported that five people were killed as a result of a rocket attack by the Russian occupiers on Kropyvnytsky on Thursday. Among the wounded are 12 servicemen and 13 civilians.

Later, the press service of the Oleksandriisk City Council clarified that the flights were in the hangars of the Flight Academy and the Urga company.

