News War
During assault in area of Pisky, Russian occupiers used uniform of Armed Forces, - General Staff

When attempting to storm Pisky, the Russian occupiers used the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Violating the customs of war and for the purpose of misleading, during the assault in the area of Pisky settlement, the Russian occupiers used the field uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with white armbands on their hands and feet," the message reads.

The General Staff noted that attempts by the rashists to conduct assaults in the direction of Avdiivka and Piski were unsuccessful.

