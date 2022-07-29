Turkey refused to cooperate with Putin regarding "Bayraktars"
Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for cooperation on Bayraktar drones is not currently on the agenda.
This was announced by the head of the Directorate of Defense Industry of Turkey, Ismail Demir, Censor.NET reports with reference to Lb.ua.
"I cannot say that it is possible. There is nothing that would be on our agenda and start working," he said.
Demir noted that the formation of the process takes place within the framework of the policy of the Republic of Turkey, "the directorate's area of activity is the technical side of the issue."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously spoke about the Russian president's offer to cooperate with Baykar Makina.
