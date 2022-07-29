Latvia buys Russian gas again. Pays in euros, not rubles

Латвія відновила закупівлю газу у Російської Федерації. Але платять за нього в євро, а не в рублях, як хотіли росіяни.

This was announced by the head of Latvijas gāze company Aigars Kalvitis, Censor.NET informs with reference to Delfi.

According to him, they do not buy from Gazprom, but from an intermediary. The name of the new supplier has not been disclosed.

Kalvitis emphasized that Latvia pays for gas in euros. Although on March 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin decided that "unfriendly countries" will be able to pay the Kremlin for gas only in Russian rubles, and not in dollars or euros.

After the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the supply of Russian gas to Latvia was stopped several times. Supplies began to increase from mid-June.

At the same time, Latvia decided to completely ban the supply of natural gas from Russia from January 1, 2023. The amendments to the law on energy also refer to the need to create strategic gas reserves in the country: they must be accumulated in an underground gas storage facility no later than August 31, in order to ensure consumption in the period from October 1 of the same year to April 30 of the following year.