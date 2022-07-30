Head of British MI6 Moore about the Russian army: "It's running out of steam".

Russia is exhausted in the war with Ukraine.

The head of British intelligence MI6 Richard Moore wrote this on Twitter, commenting on the findings of the UK Defense Ministry's war, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LigaBussinessInform.

"It is running out of steam," Moore wrote under the MOD publication.

Read more: Executions of Ukrainians were part of Putin's plan to invade - head of British MI6 Moore

The publication itself says the Kremlin is desperate: Russia has lost tens of thousands soldiers, is using Soviet weapons, and its outdated missiles are wounding and killing innocent Ukrainians.

"Russia will not win this unjust war," the British Defense Ministry wrote.