Executions of Ukrainians were part of Putin's plan to invade - head of British MI6 Moore

The British intelligence service MI6 admitted that they were aware of the possibility of mass extrajudicial executions in Ukraine. Such executions were part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to establish control over Ukraine.

This was written by the head of the intelligence service Richard Moore on Twitter, as reported by Censor.NET.

Moore also noted that the executions were to be carried out by military units of Russian troops, as well as members of Russia's special services.





"We knew that Putin's plans to invade included extrajudicial executions by his military and intelligence services. Reports of executions of civilians from the liberated areas are appalling and frightening, "he wrote in response to a statement from British Foreign Secretary Trass on Russian atrocities in Bucha.