Series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv at night, - Terekhov
A "whole series of explosions" rang out in Kharkiv.
As reported by Censor.NET, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram.
"Night shelling of Kharkiv continues. Today there was a whole series of explosions.
While there is information about "arrivals" in the Nemyshliany district. "Preliminarily, there is damage to several buildings," the message reads.
Terekhov noted that information about other "arrivals" and where they were is being clarified.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password